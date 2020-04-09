St. Francis – Gary Kester

April 5 was Palm Sunday, which commemorates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem for His final days & crucifixion. In our church we have beautiful potted palms flanking the altar, and we use fronds from these in our Palm Sunday service. The service begins with the priest blessing the palm fronds then members of the congregation kneel at the altar to receive the palms. Then we form a procession and process around the nave, led by the processional cross, & sing the great Palm Sunday hymn “All Glory, Laud, and Honor…” to end the yearly Palm Sunday service.

After the blessing of the palms and procession we proceed with the regular Holy Communion service. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. Matthew 27:1. He began by noting that this is the saddest Gospel because it details Christ’s betrayal and trial, His final hours on Earth, and shows some of the worst aspects of human nature in the plot against Him. Pilate, the official in charge, is reluctant to deal with this situation, revealing that he senses something wrong, but in the end goes along with the crowd. The bishop closed by saying that we live in a new world made possible by Christ & His sacrifice and we should all be thankful.

Sadly our Holy Week services announced last week have been canceled due to the epidemic. During prayer time Bishop Hartley said a prayer for the end to this epidemic and we must all pray & be hopeful.