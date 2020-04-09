Springfield’s Tent Theatre Cancels 2020 Season

With heavy hearts, but sincere optimism for the future, Tent Theatre announces cancellation of its 2020 summer season scheduled for June 10–July 18.

The decision to cancel the season is unprecedented and not made lightly. It is a difficult choice to cancel the 2020 summer season, but the decision provides more stability for our company, as well as safety for our patrons.

Missouri State TIX staff will be fielding calls and emails. Stocking Stuffer ticket holders may choose to donate the value of their tickets to the Tent Scholarship and Operations funds as a tax-deductible gift, redeem the vouchers for tickets for the 2021 season, or elect to receive a full refund. More information will be forthcoming.

Currently, the Tent Theatre staff is operating remotely, so there may be delays in response time as messages are received.

Good health to all as we all navigate these somber times.

For more information, email info@MissouriState.edu or call 417-836-5000.