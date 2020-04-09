Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was, again, viewed online, due to the pandemic.

Kendra Shelton blessed us with a couple of beautiful praise songs.

Brother Evans brought a devotion from Luke 22, Hebrews 9:16-22, Matthew 15:26-30,” Do this in memory of Me. “

We are blessed to be able to worship at home. We are praying this crisis will end soon.

The things we learn during trying times are just stepping stones to better times.

I pray that you all stay well and trust God to get us through this.

Until next week remember God will never stop fighting for you.