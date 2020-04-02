Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

March 29 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer (via social media). Kendra Shelton blessed us with a praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Jonah 1:17-2:10, 3:5-10,4:1-4,”The Sign of Jonah .”

Kendra blessed us with another beautiful song. We are glad to be able to, at least, get a message on Sunday morning during these times of trials.

We are praying this will soon end and we can get back to attending church. We are also praying for all who are dealing with this horrible disease, whether victims or caregivers.

We hope you are all doing well with the quarantining. We are coping pretty good, so far.

We seem to be eating more than usual and the waistline seems to be increased some. We have several who have checked to be sure we have what we need.

We are very blessed.

Until next week stay well.