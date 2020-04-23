Sikeston Man Charged In Reynolds County Shooting

A Sikeston, Missouri, man has been charged in the shooting of a Reynolds County resident.

On February 2, 2020, a Van Buren, Missouri, man was shot and wounded after opening his door for an unknown person who asked him for directions.

An investigation was conducted by criminal investigators assigned to the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Troop G and E units, along with deputies with the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department. During the investigation, a person of interest was developed.

The person of interest is identified as Parris N. Hill, 31, of Sikeston. Hill has been charged in Reynolds County Court with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. He is being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

Follow Troop G on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperG.