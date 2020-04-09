Sign, Sign, Everywhere a Sign

by Michael Boyink

The Five Man Electrical Band sang it in 1971.

“Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind

Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

Everywhere a sign.

Signs of the times.

The COVID-19 times.

And, given the seriousness of the situation, we are reading the signs.

Updated store hours. Limits on the number of people allowed to enter. New restrictions on business offerings.

And those are the happier signs.

At least the business is still operating. Employee are still getting a paycheck.

It’s the one-word signs we don’t like to see.

“Closed.”

Now that Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared a stay at home order for all of Missouri, all local non-essential businesses should be closed. For guidance on what’s considered essential and what isn’t, see the our article on page A-1.

