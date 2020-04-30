Shelter Insurance Donates to Local Meals on Wheels

Submitted Photo

Shelter Insurance wanted to help local communities during this time of crisis and gave each of their agents money to hand out as needed. Local agent Rick Degraffenreid, left, is shown above presenting a check from Shelter Insurance Foundation to the Ava Senior Center for $1,000 for the Meals on Wheels program. Receiving the check is Tommy Roberts, secretary to the board of directors for the Center. Rick also made a personal contribution to the program, and as he presented both checks, he expressed a hope that other businesses and individuals would assist with the local Meals on Wheels program as well.