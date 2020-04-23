Sharleen Brown, 75 years, 2 months, 25 days old, of Ava, Missouri went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 21, 2020 at her niece’s home, Tammy in Springfield, MO.

Sharleen was born January 24, 1945 in Douglas County, MO to Clarence and Lue (Lane) Brown.

Sharleen was a lifelong resident of the Ava community. She was a Child Care Provider and cared for many many children of the Ava area. She was known to her children as “Granny Sharleen!” She adored and loved the kids she cared for and they did her.

Sharleen was a Christian and a member of Spring Creek General Baptist Church. She had taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed gardening and decorating cakes for all occasions.

Sharleen was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Richard Brown, an infant brother and two infant sisters.

Sharleen is survived by her brother, Leslie Brown, nieces, Tammy Pulliam, Cheryl Cutz, Jeannine Wever, nephews, Dale Brown, Douglas Brown, Greg Brown, and Leslie Weldon, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Due to the current health crisis with Covid-19 a come and go lying in state for Sharleen will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO with direct burial following in the Ava Cemetery. The family will have a memorial at a later date and time.

Memorials may be made to the Spring Creek General Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.