Miss Selma Letsinger, 20-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Letsinger cleans up the utensils in their grade A milk house which is clean and bright as sunshine itself. Selma and her sister milk the thirty-two cows, and clean up the milking parlor and the milk house while Mr. Letsinger and his son, C.M.. save the hay. Mrs. Letsinger finds time to help with other farm chores besides keeping the house. Family units like this can’t be beat.



Herald Archives