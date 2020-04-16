Senator Mike Cunningham

This week, the Senate returned to the Capitol for the first time since we began our annual spring recess one week early on March 12. Our traditional one-week break stretched to three as the Legislature was put on hold due to the coronavirus. We were in session on Tuesday and Wednesday, and I must say, those two days were among the most unusual I believe I have experienced in nearly 16 years of state legislative service.

Each member of the Senate was issued a face mask as we arrived at the Capitol. Throughout our time at the Capitol, we were mindful of the social distancing order issued by our governor and the recommendations of public health officials. Visitors were allowed into the building to view proceedings from the Senate gallery, but they were subject to a health screening and their movement was limited to a single stairway leading to the fourth floor. The Capitol hallways and legislative offices were strictly off-limits. When it came time to vote, Senators came into the chamber individually and we avoided physical contact with our colleagues.

The Senate convened this week to approve a supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2020. The passage of a supplemental budget is normally routine. This bill, which originates in the House of Representatives, addresses end-of-the-year budget needs to carry the state through until July 1, when the next fiscal year begins. Normally, the supplemental budget reconciles spending on programs such as Medicaid, education and transportation that require adjustments based on an influx of federal money. Of the $6.2 billion in spending authorized by the supplemental budget passed this week, more than $5.6 billion will come from Washington, D.C.

Unfortunately, I believe the stakes this year are much higher. Included in this year’s measure was more than $2 billion in federal money to fund Missouri’s COVID-19 response. Local governments will receive more than $1 billion through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress. Another $1.3 billion goes to agencies responding to the statewide emergency declared by the governor. There is money for pandemic stipends (think “hazard pay”) for first responders, corrections officers and certain other state employees likely to contact the virus. Various smaller programs address specific needs, such as mental health, suicide prevention and COVID-19 expenses incurred by nursing homes.

As I listened to the presentation of the budget during a hearing held by the Senate Appropriations Committee, it became clear that we really don’t know a lot of details about the COVID-19 money Missouri will receive from the federal government. They’ve told us the money is coming, but they haven’t offered much guidance on how the programs will work. With so much uncertainty, I believe the supplemental budget was crafted to give the governor as much flexibility as possible. We didn’t want to run into a situation where we couldn’t take advantage of a federal program because we placed it in the wrong budget line.

Still, the Senate asked for detailed accounting going forward, so we could track how the dollars are eventually spent. Some expressed concerns about giving the governor too much authority, but they were reminded that recovery will continue beyond the next three months. We’ll revisit these programs as we draft the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

Passing a balanced state budget is the Legislature’s only constitutionally-mandated obligation. It remains to be seen how that’s going to happen during the coronavirus shutdown. There are no definitive plans for the Legislature to return to Jefferson City. The assumption is that we must pass the 2021 budget by May 8, though some believe we have until the last day of the current fiscal year. Until then, everything else is on hold.

From my perspective, this truly is an unprecedented turn of events. I wish I could offer more clarity about how the Legislature will proceed in light of the coronavirus crisis, but I simply have no answers. We are in uncharted waters, and trying to find our way as we go. I trust the leaders of the General Assembly will make the right decisions as events progress.

Out of an abundance of caution, the State Capitol and Senate offices remain closed. My staff is working from home, and you may contact us by email or phone. Please don’t hesitate to contact us at (573) 751-1882.