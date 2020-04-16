Sen. Cunningham Shares Good News for Diabetes Patients

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Mike Cunningham, R-Rogersville, is pleased to inform his constituents that pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly has announced discounted pricing for prescription insulin in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The drug is used to treat diabetes, one of the underlying medical conditions believed to increase the danger of the coronavirus infection.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is particularly threatening to diabetes patients,” Sen. Cunningham said. “I applaud this manufacturer for making its life-saving drugs available at an affordable price during this time of economic stress and uncertainty.”

Patients may fill their monthly prescription of insulin products produced by Lilly for $35. The discounted pricing is available for all patients, regardless of whether they have prescription drug insurance. For more information, insulin users may contact their pharmacist or call Lilly’s Diabetes Solution Center at 833-808-1234.