Route W in Douglas County Reduced for Partial Overlay

WILLOW SPRINGS –– Route W in Douglas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews partially overlay the roadway.

The section of roadway is located from Route 95 to Route 14.

Weather permitting, work begins Monday, April 20, and will continue through Thursday, April 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.