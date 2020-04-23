Route AC in Douglas and Ozark Counties Reduced for Pavement Repairs

WILLOW SPRINGS – Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

The section of roadway is located from Route 14 in Douglas County to the end of state maintenance in Ozark County.

Weather permitting, work will start Monday, April 27 and continue through Wednesday, April 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.