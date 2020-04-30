Representative Karla Eslinger

Hello Friends and Family,

As I continue to work with folks to navigate the new COVID relief legislation and in general work with our small businesses, county and city officials, I find myself feeling great pride as well as sadness. Pride, as our community is filled with hardworking, dedicated individuals who go the extra mile to help each other. And, sadness as I see those same great people face financial challenges as a result of COVID-19. I am praying that we will be able to open up and get back to work soon.

On Monday, April 27 the Legislators are back at the Capitol to begin the work of preparing the FY 21 budget. Once we send the budget to the Senate for consideration we will then address a very limited amount of policy related legislation.

Last week, Governor Mike Parson signed two pieces of legislation that establishes a system of reciprocity for military spouses to recognize occupational licenses granted in other States. He also announced additional expenditure restrictions for this year’s budget and announced the deployment of a Decontamination System to Assist with N95 Mask Shortage.

Bill Signed into Law to Allow License Reciprocity for Military Spouses (HBs 1511 & 1452)

The bill that has been signed into law will remove the barriers that impede military spouse licensure and allow them to practice their occupation as long as they hold a valid current license issued by another state or territory of the United States. Specifically, the bill will allow permit military spouses to receive an equivalent license in Missouri providing that the requirements from their home state are substantially similar to, or more stringent than, Missouri’s requirements. Approximately 35 percent of military spouses work in a field that requires a license.

Governor Announces Additional Expenditure Restrictions

In response to the continued decline in State revenues that have resulted from the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Mike Parson recently announced additional expenditure restrictions. This round of restrictions includes reduced funding for the General Assembly, as well as the Attorney General and nine State agencies. The expenditure restrictions are necessary to ensure the budget is balanced and the State has the necessary funds to continue its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The full list of the Governor’s restrictions is available at the following link: oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/budget-information/2020-budget-information

Deployment of Decontamination System in Missouri to Assist with N95 Mask Shortage

In an effort to conserve personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 crisis, hospitals, health care providers, and first responder agencies will have the opportunity to utilize the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System (CCDS) starting next week to safely decontaminate N95 masks for reuse. Expanding PPE reserves is one of the four essential pillars of the state’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan. There will be up to 13 drop-off and pick-up sites located throughout the state for health care providers and first responders to drop off their N95 masks for decontamination. Each facility or organization will be responsible for correctly and safely packaging their contaminated masks and labeling them according to the directions supplied by Battelle. Any health care or first responder organization interested in using the Battelle CCDS to decontaminate N95 masks should enroll atbattelle.org/N95.

Also this past week, the Office of the Missouri State Treasurer announced the creation of a CARES Act funds portal: treasurer.mo.gov/COVID. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is leading our informal working group to provide recommendations on the best use of federal COVID-19 aid, and to help us be as transparent as possible throughout the process. The CARES Act Funds webpage will give Missourians the opportunity to stay up-to-date on these funds and reassure them that we are working hard to ensure families, communities, and businesses receive the maximum relief available. More info: treasurer.mo.gov/newsroom/news-and-events-item?pr=e6484179-997d-4129-bdd4-ab1472d6b288

As always, it is a privilege and honor to represent you in Jefferson City. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if I can be of service. Thank you.