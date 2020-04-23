Representative Karla Eslinger

Hello Friends and Family,

I hope this report finds all doing well. Before I write about state wide happenings I want to say I appreciate all of our health care workers especially those who provide service to our seniors. I have visited with a few who are directly working within these facilities and supporting homebound seniors. I am so thankful for their dedication. We are blessed by their work.

Our legislative leaders announced that the House and Senate will make their way back to the State Capitol April 27 to resume the 2020 legislative session. Legislators will focus efforts on developing the Fiscal Year 2021 state operating budget, which must be approved by May 8th in accordance with the Missouri Constitution.

Also, Gov. Mike Parson unveiled a plan to help the state “safely and gradually move into the recovery phase of COVID-19.” While Governor Parson extended the current “Stay Home Missouri” order to May 3rd, he said the commitment of Missourians to follow the order has helped improve projections for the course of COVID-19 in Missouri, which allows the state to move toward reopening.

Below are the four essential pillars for the “Show me Strong Recovery Plan”:

1. Rapidly expand testing capacity and volume in the state, including testing for those who are currently contagious and those who have developed immunity to the virus;

2. Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains and continuing to utilize Missouri businesses in that effort;

3. Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home; and

4. Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data.

The Governor said his approach combines a number of sources on data specific to Missouri. This will allow state leaders to evaluate the situation locally, regionally, and statewide. Localized data includes: hospitalization of known and presumed COVID-19 cases, relative population density and mobility, lab testing results, health care facility capacity to treat COVID-19, including available hospital beds and ventilators.

In addition to our Governor’s announcements we received an update from the Director of Department of Economic Development, Ron Dixon. Currently, 46,481 Missouri small businesses have been approved for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, ranking Missouri 10th in the nation for the number of businesses that have been approved. In total, these businesses were approved for more than $7.5 billion, putting Missouri at 15th in the nation for total dollars approved. Also, the SBA announced that it has subscribed its full $350 billion for the program.

As so many are relying on internet to remain connected to work, school, and loved ones I was thrilled to receive news that more than $3 million in state grants are available to help expand broadband internet service to 4,400 Missouri homes, businesses and farms. In addition, DED and other state departments have created web pages that list broadband discounts, waivers, and free resources available to Missourians during the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts are intended to help ensure citizens have continued access to necessary services and that businesses remain connected to customers in today’s economy.

As always, please know that you can reach out to me any time with your ideas, concerns, questions or suggestions. It is an honor and a privilege to represent you in Jefferson City. Thank you.

Please contact me at: 201 West Capitol Avenue, Room 118CA, Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806; Phone: 573-751-2042; email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov