Representative Karla Eslinger

The House members returned to Jefferson City on Wednesday, April 8 to give final approval for the supplemental budget bill that will provide vital funding to contain and control the spread of COVID-19 (HB 2014).

The House had previously approved a version of the bill on March 18th, but we returned Wednesday to approve the final version, which contains new funding provided by the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Upon arrival to the Capitol I found enhanced safety and security measures in place. All Members and visitors completed a health screening, which included having our temperature taken and answering questions regarding potential exposure, before being allowed into the building. While inside, most Members and visitors wore masks, and everyone observed proper social distancing to minimize the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

Once Session began, the normally crowded House Chamber was sparsely populated because of a resolution approved by the body to limit the number of people on the floor of the House to 10. Most Members remained in their offices and monitored debate remotely. Leadership from both parties worked together to ensure every Member who wished to speak was able to come to the Chamber to do so. When it was time to vote on the legislation, Members arrived in small, coordinated groups to ensure proper social distancing at all times. Members of the press and the public were allowed to view proceedings from separate upper galleries, and the House had its normal livestream to ensure public access.

The supplemental budget bill contains total funding of more than $6 billion, with the bulk of that funding from the federal CARES Act. The CARES Act was designed to help states mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to help families and businesses deal with the economic impact of the virus. Some of the key funding items contained in the bill that is now on its way to the Governor will:

Provide more than $5 billion for Missouri to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including funding for testing, healthcare workers, hospitals, nursing homes, personal protective equipment, crisis counseling, food delivery, public education, and much more.

Allocate appropriations based on both federal and general revenue that is focused to:

Equip frontline healthcare providers with PPE, respiratory/testing equipment, and in certain instances increased pay

Fund the governor’s efforts to stand up alternative medical facilities (AMF) across the state for potential patient surges

Aid to counties and municipalities responding to the crisis ($1 billion)

Fund the Community Development Block Grant (additional $20 million in CDBG) for quarantine/treatment facilities, providing testing and diagnosis at fixed and mobile locations, and delivering meals to quarantined individuals

Provide new funding that supports National Guard efforts to respond to the crisis and mobilize for future emergencies during the remainder of the fiscal year ($11 million)

Provide $300 million that will help fund K-12 public schools for COVID-19 related expenses Provide up to $1.5 billion for additional K-12 expenses

Provide $200 million to distribute among all recognized higher education institutions (public, private, and proprietary)

Provide up to $304 million to distribute among Missouri’s public four-year and two-year colleges and universities

Provide up to $90 million for use by nursing homes to help with infection control and COVID-19 related expenses

Provide up to $66 million for childcare assistance

Provide transit assistance grants to “non-urban” areas ($20 million)

Provide LIHEAP utilities assistance program ($18 million)

Provide additional resources to Head Start ($12 million)

Provide up to $24 million for home delivered meals and emergency food assistance

The bill includes additional supplemental spending for the Fiscal Year 2020 budget that is not related to the state’s efforts to deal with COVID-19. Some of these funding items include:

School Foundation Formula recalculation and early childhood education expenses ($27.8 million)

“Read to Learn” preschool grant is increased $4.6 million (new total is $11.1 million)

Increases construction authority for the Missouri Department of Transportation ($5 million) and bus transit ($7 million)

Funding for mental health including crisis counseling grant authority ($1 million) and overtime pay at state facilities ($4.7 million)

Transition of the state child welfare infrastructure to the federal Family First Prevention Services Act ($9.9 million)

Foster care “outside income” distribution of children’s personal funds ($3 million)

Specialty drug increases ($17 million)

Food distribution program ($2.2 million)

Supplemental nursing care ($333,715)

As I continue to work with folks through challenges I am blessed by the patience, courage and kindness running rampant throughout the district. Thank you. I am of service to you. If you have questions or need additional information, please don’t hesitate to call. It is an honor to represent you.

Phone: 573-751-2042

Email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov