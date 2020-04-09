Representative Karla Eslinger

Hello Friends and Family,

Last week’s report was extremely lengthy as I tried to capture as much COVID -19 resources and support information possible for those who do not have internet. Unfortunately, due to limited print space, much of the information was not included which I absolutely understand. If you would like an electronic copy of the report please contact my legislative assistant at jacinda.martin@house.mo.gov and we will email it to you. Please call our office 573-751-2042 if you have any questions or need additional information. We are checking office messages daily.

I am writing this week’s report from home as we did not return to the Capitol. We will be returning Wednesday, April 8th to discuss and approve the supplemental budget.

Governor Parson and Budget Director Dan Haug held a conference call Monday, April 6 with all members of the House to provide an update on the Governor’s amendments to the supplemental budget. House Budget Committee Chairman and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman received the amendments Thursday, April 2nd from OA Budget and Planning. These amendments are critical for our ability to accept federal dollars coming to Missouri through the CARES Act and our continued response to COVID –19. We expect the situation to remain fluid as our budget staff does not expect final guidance from the federal government until after Easter. I will provide a summary of the supplemental budget in next week’s report.

When we convene Wednesday we will enter through assigned doors, complete a health survey, have our temperature taken and then asked to go directly to our offices where we can log in and participate in debate. We will then cast our vote as each member is called to the floor.

As we are all aware our Governor issued a statewide “Stay Home Missouri” Order. I know our Governor has worked tirelessly to keep all informed and to help us navigate such unchartered times. I keep our Governor and his staff in my prayers as I know of the numerous hours and how much work goes into every decision made.

Our Governor said, “There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices. This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.”

Thank you all who continue to go the extra mile. So very proud of our district and know that we will get through this together.

