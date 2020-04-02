Representative Karla Eslinger

Hello Friends and Family,

This past week the House of Representatives was not in session due to our scheduled spring break. I was informed that we will not return to Jefferson City this week.

I am working from home, reaching out to local leaders, businesses and families to support their needs as well as preparing to return to the Capitol to complete priority legislation specifically FY ‘21 Budget. I am confident we will fulfill our constitutional obligation and know our leadership is working through the challenges to support us in completing this task.

As we all adjust our schedules, bare the income losses and other impacts of the pandemic I notice the resilience and old-fashioned grit of our district. We work hard, we love well and take care of each other. I am so proud of the outpouring of support by all.

Together we will overcome.

The COVIC-19 outbreak is unprecedented and unchartered.

As I work throughout our communities I am humbled by the willingness of so many to offer support, work together to offset the economic impact all the while remaining diligent in safe practices. We appreciate those who go the extra mile, and no matter what crisis is at hand, pitch in, take care of business and do so because it is the right thing to do. God Bless and thank you for providing me the honor of representing you.

Please contact me at: 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806, Phone: 573-751-2042, email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov