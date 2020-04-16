Relay Missouri Experiencing High Call Volumes – Customers Urged to Stay on the Line

JEFFERSON CITY – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Relay Missouri is experiencing unexpected high call volumes as well as calls that are longer in duration. The average call time normally is two to three minutes. Currently, the average call time is five to eight minutes.

Callers are being asked to please stay on the line for the next available agent – please do not hang up and call back as this will result in longer wait times.

Relay Missouri is a telecommunications relay service providing full telephone accessibility to people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired. 7-1-1 is the statewide telephone relay number that connects voice telephone users with deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired individuals. Relay Missouri is currently provided by Sprint.

The Missouri Public Service Commission oversees the administration of Relay Missouri which was created through a 1990 Missouri law.