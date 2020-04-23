Red Bank – Alice Lirley

April 19 – Hello everyone. I know everyone is doing their best to stay home as much as possible to help this Covid 19 virus epidemic die out. We must continue this for a while longer in order to protect not only ourselves, but also our loved ones. Just think, if we decide to throw up our hands and throw caution to the wind what the outcome would be. Not only would we be subject to getting the virus ourselves, but we would be guilty of passing it to others, including our elderly who reside in nursing homes where we would be sure to visit. There would be many funerals to attend in Ava, not to mention others in nearby by towns and cities.

The Red Bank Church did have services last Sunday. There were very few in attendance so we had plenty of room for distancing. Gary Lirley opened the service by leading in the singing of hymns. He also gave the morning welcome, ask for announcements, birthdays, anniversaries, and prayer request. Jeane Huff gave a mission offering in celebration of a birthday she had last week. We all honored her by singing the Birthday song to her. The main request for prayer was that our country, along with all others, be healed from the Corona Virus pandemic, both physically and financially. We must all be in prayer for that. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark and Jeane Huff. Their songs lifted our hearts and prepared us for listening to God’s Word.

I Corinthians 15: 1-8 was the text that Gary spoke from during the Worship hour.

Gary and I were so saddened with the news that our dear friend and great teacher, Dr. Max Decker, has passed away. We will miss him greatly, but are comforted that he has passed to a better place, his home in Heaven. He was our English teacher in high school and he was my English Comp professor during my college years. I enjoyed two other classes under his tutorial, Authors and Creative Writing. I remember saying to him once, “Dr. Decker, I don’t know how well I will do in your Creative Writing class because I don’t think I have an ounce of creativity in my whole body.” He just stood there, crossed his arms, smiled and said,” Well, don’t worry, I think you will do quite well in this class,” And he was right, I did! But, only because he was a great teacher who knew how to bring out the best that could be in someone who had the will to learn. I try to remember all he taught me, but I know that I fail to do so from time to time. I tend to write as I think so maybe that is okay, according to the rules he set. Gary and I consider Dr. Decker and his lovely wife, Mona, as very special people in our lives.

Jeane Huff reported that she was surprised by her daughter-in-law, Kari Hampton, and her two granddaughters, Emma and Kate Hampton, who visited her and brought an already prepared meal along with a cake for her birthday. Wow, I would love that for a gift any ole time!

Jeane has been trying to keep in contact with her mother, Maxine Lirley, by standing at her window at HOTO and talking with her from time to time. She said that she is doing well. Ralph Laughlin also visited with her by phone. Gary and I have talked to Maxine by phone also. I try to call her charge nurse often to find out how well she is doing.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Draw close to the Lord and He will draw close to you. And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me (John 12: 32).