Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Hello everyone. I hope everyone is doing well and not feeling too house-bound. Gary and I are trying to stay home as much as possible. There are many household chores that always need attended to. We can also keep busy preparing and planting our gardens. It is the normal income tax time so I have been working on that, even though, because of this monstrous virus that is threatening our very lives, I understand that we have a couple of months more to finalize that job.

This week has been especially tough for our family. My brother, John Webster, passed away, which broke our hearts. Gary and I did attend his funeral Saturday. It was held at the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home. Only the immediate family members were allowed to attend. His interment was at the Union Grove Cemetery which was open to public attendance. And, that was very well attended. John was given full Military Honors by the Troy Herd American Legion # 112. John was a Marine and I noticed two Marine soldiers presented the flag to John’s wife, Brenda.

The Red Bank Church Worship service was opened with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. Our pianist, Jeane Huff was back with us to furnish accompaniment on the piano. We were so happy that she was finally well enough to attend Church again, even though, she is still very weak physically. Pancreatitis is a very serious illness. She is still struggling with eating foods that her system can tolerate. A time for Prayer request was opened with many requests mentioned to lift in prayer. One request that was on everyone’s heart was to ask God to surround each of us with His protective Power to keep from becoming ill with this Corona Virus 19 and to provide healing for those who are already ill with it. For special music, Eloise Hallmark felt led to sing, “How Great Thou Art,” to remind us that God is still on His Throne and that He can over-come any and all strife that may attack His Children.

Gary Lirley, our speaker, read Scripture text from Revelations 21 and 22 for our Sunday morning Bible study. John, the faithful, loving servant of Jesus Christ, while exiled on the island of Patmos,was given instructions by way of an angel of God, to write down certain revelation of Jesus Christ that were to come. During this time, God revealed many things to John including a new heaven and a new earth as He said, “ —for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. In Rev. 21: 3-5 it tells us that John heard a great voice from heaven telling him that God will dwell with them who will be living in this great, new, Holy city. And, what’s more, He promised to wipe away all tears. And, that there shall be mo more death, sorrow, crying, or pain for the former things shall be passed away. “Wow,” said Gary, “ What a promise for those who place their faith in Jesus Christ. Some day, maybe fairly soon, we’ll get to be doing, as the song title said, ‘ Walking in Jerusalem just like John.’ Before time runs out for this old world, we have a chance to accept Jesus Christ as our Savior and Lord. He loves us and wants each of us to live for Him and with Him now and forever. The things of this life will soon rust, wear out and pass away but we have a promise from God that The Best is Yet to Come: a new Everlasting life in Heaven. Let’s do what the apostle Paul said in Colossians 3:2 and 4, Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. When Christ, who is our life shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.”

I do hope that we will be able to continue to meet every Sunday to sing together, pray together and study God’s Word together. With these new rules that our state governor has set for us to follow in order to keep this virus under control, I understand that no more than 10 people can gather together. We should wear some type of mask over our nose and mouth and remember not get closer than six feet from each other. That may be a problem for a lot of church families to meet together. We all need to be willing to do all we can to stamp out this awful virus; even if it means to stay home until further notice.

On a brighter note, Gary and I have a new great granddaughter. Her name is Elizabeth Grace Paul. Our daughter, Cindy and husband, Dale Jerrell, are her grand parents and Allison and Brian Paul are her parents. She is a beautiful little girl. We have another great grand baby due in the near future.

We have not been able to visit with Maxine Lirley who is a resident at HOTO lately because to protect them from this virus, they are quarantined. Jeane Huff, her daughter said that she found the window to her room and got Maxine’s attention by holding a cardboard sign up showing a big red heart and saying that we all love her and miss her. Jean said that the biggest smile came over her face when she saw Jeane holding up that sign. Oh, by the way, Jeane also has an addition to her family. She has a new great grandson. His name is Hunter Hayes Hampton. He is a cutie.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Stay home. Stay well.