Raymond Irby

Raymond Lenn Irby, 63 years, of Ava, Missouri passed away on April 25, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO with his wife, Leslie and daughters by his side.

Raymond was born October 19, 1956 in Mansfield, MO to Raymond Ross and Grace Lorraine (Hicks) Irby.

He was a 1975 Ava High School graduate. Raymond just retired as a boilermaker and had worked for many years since he was 18 years old.

On November 24, 1981 Raymond and Leslie Huff were united in marriage in Ava, MO by Rev. Oren Alcorn and were blessed with two daughters, Rachel and Rayna.

Raymond loved to garden, tease his girls, gossip with the men, do some crafting, and enjoyed cooking.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace, two sisters, Janice and Patsy, two brothers, Richard Dale and Gary Wayne.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Leslie of the home, two daughters, Rachel Irby, Rayna & Kyle Stillings, three grandchildren, Kaelyn, Devlin, Case Murphy, his father, Ross Irby, his siblings and their spouses, Carolyn & Darrell Hutchison, Fred & Christina Hicks, Yvonne & Steve Willis, Debbie & Kenny Clouse, and Brenda & Jim Liniger, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Raymond never knew a stranger and was a friend to everyone. He will be greatly missed!

Cremation services for Raymond are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. This was Raymond’s request. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Children’s Miracle Network. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.