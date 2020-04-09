Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

March 31 – To tell you the truth, I really don’t know what to say. The terrible, terrible things that are going on now. Everything is just weird for everybody. Can’t visit anybody, can’t go shopping, except for what is absolutely necessary. Thank God we can still visit by phone. I sent Daughter Anita a text last weekend and asked if she was still okay. She said yes but that she was still missing her family. Of course I am too, but we have two babies in our family and a little five-year-old, plus Walt and me are among the elderly folks. When this is over, we will have a big reunion and won’t it be great.

I couldn’t find our masks so I guess they must be in the storage shed like most of our other things. But Walt’s visiting nurse gave us a couple so that is good. I also crocheted a couple using white sports yarn. That’s before the nurse gave us those. Walt’s aide took us to the shed this morning so I could get a few more things. Then we went to Walmart and got a few more things there. There really weren’t very many people in there compared to how it usually is. They had signs on the floor that said to stay 6ft. apart. That is hard to do.

We had a really windy weekend. The wind was blowing steady real hard all day Sunday, with gusts up to 50 mph. We were lucky enough to not have to be outside.

They’re still bringing our meals to us, so I’m thankful for that too. The Senior Center is closed, but they can still get food to take out. The stores in Lipton have still got plenty of paper towels and facial tissue, but still no toilet tissue. I guess people must be buying all of it as quick as it gets in the store. One guy wrote in the paper that he was checking out in a store and the woman ahead of him bought over a $100.00 worth of toilet tissue.

I’m glad Anita got some for us when one store got it in or we would be about out by now. There has always been enough to go around for everybody so I don’t know why so many people are hoarding it. Some people are fighting in stores for it.

Well I’m sorry I don’t have any good things to write about. But I still trust you Jesus, and I still believe in angels. So now more than ever take care of yourselves and each other. Bye, bye for now.