PSC Grants Summit Natural Gas Request

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Inc. (Summit Natural Gas) for a temporary variance from certain Commission rules and company tariffs relating to late payment fees and service disconnection requirements to assist customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summit Natural Gas stated in its application that as part of Summit Natural Gas’ effort to provide safe and reliable service to its customers who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Natural Gas is seeking a waiver to discontinue any disconnection activities and any late payment for assessments.

Summit Natural Gas asked that the waivers continue indefinitely until it determines that business has returned to normal or near normal condition. Summit Natural Gas stated in its application that it will provide at least 15 days notice to affected customers before reinstating late fees and disconnection activities.

Summit Natural Gas serves approximately 20,600 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Camden, Miller, Greene, Webster, Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Texas, Howell, Stone and Taney.

Consumers looking for utility company contact information can go to the Missouri Public Service Commission website at www.psc.mo.gov,