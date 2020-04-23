PSC Grants Summit Natural Gas Request to Waive Service Reconnection Fees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Inc. (Summit Natural Gas) for a temporary variance from certain Commission rules and company tariffs to allow it to waive fees for reconnection of service to assist customer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summit Natural Gas stated in its application that COVID-19 has created financial hardships for an increasing number of Summit Natural Gas customers including layoffs, medical bills and decreased wages. Customers are also being asked to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. Summit Natural Gas said that as part of its efforts to provide safe and reliable service to its customers who are impacted by this pandemic, Summit Natural Gas was seeking a waiver for any reconnection of service for assessments.

Summit Natural Gas indicated it would monitor the spread and impact of the pandemic to determine when normal practices as set forth in its tariff can resume. When Summit Natural Gas determines that business has returned to normal or near normal conditions, it will provide at least 15 days’ notice to affected customers before reinstating reconnection of service fees.

On March 25, 2020, the Public Service Commission approved a request filed by Summit Natural Gas to waive service disconnection and late payment fees to assist customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summit Natural Gas serves approximately 20,600 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Camden, Miller, Greene, Webster, Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Texas, Howell, Stone and Taney.