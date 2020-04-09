PSC Grants Spire Missouri, Inc. Request to Suspend Disconnection Activities and Waive Late Payment Charges

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Spire Missouri, Inc. for a temporary variance from certain Commission rules and company tariffs which will allow Spire Missouri, Inc. to temporarily suspend natural gas service disconnections for residential or commercial customers.

In addition, Spire Missouri, Inc. will also temporarily waive any late payment charges.

Spire Missouri, Inc. stated in its application that it sought the variance to avoid any utility-related actions that would impair the ability of its customers to remain in their home or obtain vital services during the COVID-19 emergency.

Spire Missouri, Inc. requested the variance until May 1, 2020, from any of the disconnection provisions in Commission rules. In addition, it requested a variance regarding tariff provisions regarding assessing late payment charges that might accrue for service rendered between March 1, 2020 and May 1, 2020.

According to its filing, these measures will continue in effect through May 1, 2020, unless extended through a subsequent tariff filing.

Spire East provides natural gas service to approximately 654,400 customers in the City of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve.

Spire West provides natural gas service to approximately 517,500 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Newton, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.

Consumers looking for utility company contact information can go to the Missouri Public Service Commission website at www.psc.mo.gov