Project to Build Roundabout at Webster County Route CC

A project to install a roundabout at the intersection of Webster County Route CC (Hubble Drive)/Banning Street/Buffalo Street in Marshfield is scheduled to start the week of May 4, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The project includes closing street approaches at times and a full closing of Route CC for up to six days at the mid-point of the project.

Drivers should expect one-lane traffic on Route CC at times as well.

The roundabout project is a partnership with the city of Marshfield.

The project also includes resurfacing Route CC between Rifle Range Road and Missouri Route 38 (Spur Drive).

Roundabout Project Highlights:

Build a roundabout to connect Buffalo Street/Banning Street and Route CC (Hubble Drive) into one intersection

Install street lights at the roundabout

Banning Street and Buffalo Street will be closed at the intersection for several months as crews build the new roundabout. Drivers will have to use other nearby city streets to reach Route CC.

Route CC will be closed up to six days starting sometime in August to connect the state route into the roundabout. The exact date will be announced later.

The resurfacing portion of the project will take place at some point near the end of the roundabout project.

APAC-Central of Springfield is the prime contractor.

The estimated total project cost for the project is $1.9 million.

The project must be completed by December 1, 2020. However, the contractor expects to complete the project, both the roundabout and resurfacing, by mid-to-late September.

After the Marshfield I-44 interchange is complete in spring 2021, Route CC between Rifle Range Road and Missouri Route 38 (Spur Drive) will be turned over to the city of Marshfield and will no longer be a state-maintained highway.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.