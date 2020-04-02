Post Office To Hold Mail Longer

According to a recent press release by the United States Post Office:

“We are temporarily modifying how we handle mail that must be returned to the delivery office due to a full box, or the business not being open to receive delivery for an extended period.

Current postal policy is to return the mail to the delivery office, indicate the date the mail is first returned to be held, and hold for 10 days. In order to accommodate businesses during this challenging time, we will now extend the hold period to 30 days before returning the items to the sender.

Once the business reopens, delivery should immediately resume unless other arrangements have been made. If the business fails to make alternative delivery arrangements or does not submit a request to hold or forward its mail after 30 days, the process of returning mail to the sender will resume.

Management may make efforts to contact business owners for whom we are holding mail to discuss the alternative options.

If businesses make contact after the 30-day hold period and Moved, Left No Address (MLNA) orders have been processed, the USPS will extend assistance as necessary to cancel and immediately resume delivery.

These instructions shall remain in place until further notice.”

For more information, see the USPS Coronavirus Statement at about.usps.com/newsroom.