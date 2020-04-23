Pauline Stout Jenkins

Pauline D. Stout Jenkins, 77 years, 3 months, 11 days old, of Norwood, Missouri passed away on April 16, 2020 at her home in Norwood, Mo with her family by her side.

Pauline was born January 5, 1943 in Ava, Mo to Bleve and Ethel Faye (Hitchcock) Percifield.

Pauline was retired from working at Tyson Foods in Berryville, AR. She had worked there for 13 years. She had also worked at Mansfield Shoe Factory for many years and was a Certified Nurses Assitant.

She was a Christian and had attended Ava Assembly of God.

Pauline enjoyed working on the farm, planting flowers, trees, scrapping, fishing, mushroom hunting, and she loved to bake for her family and friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Willard, Richard, and John Percifield, three sisters, Jean Evans, Lois Percifield, and Eldean Roach, her daughter, Sherell Stout and a son-in-law, David Hicks.

Pauline is survived by her four children, Tim Stout of Mansfield, Marilyn Hicks, of Norwood, MO, Carolyn & Glen Molloy of Concordia, MO, and Donna Sparnicht of Mansfield, MO, nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, one sister, Delpha Mulvania, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private family services for Pauline were held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Due to the current health risks associated with large gatherings as a result of COVID-19, a come-and-go time to honor Pauline was held Sunday, April 19th from Noon to 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial was in the Hilo Cemetery.

Officiating was Pastor Dan Cottengim.