Ozark County Recycling Center No Longer Accepting From Out-of-County Residents

The Ozark County Recycling Center will only accept recycling from Ozark County residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Eastern District Commissioner Gary Collins.

“We don’t want any out-of-county trash,” Collins said. “Our county is trying to stay clean, and until this virus deal is over, we’re shutting it down [to items from outside the county]. We need to protect our employees and the people who live here.”

Under normal circumstances, people from as far away as Ava and Mountain Home, Arkansas, bring glass to the recycling center because it is one of only a few that still accepts glass, but for now, that option is closed to anyone who is not an Ozark County resident.

The Recycling center, on County Road 502 east of Gainesville, is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.