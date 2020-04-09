Ozark Action Announces New Temporary Hours 

Starting Monday, April 6, Ozark Action, Inc. is implementing new temporary office hours. Hours of operation are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday; closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“OAI is committed to continuing to serve Missouri families with essential services, however first and foremost we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our staff and their families,” stated OAI Executive Director Terry Sanders. “By closing the office for 85 hours between Thursday afternoon and Monday morning we believe we can maintain a healthier work environment.”

“The new hours are in effect for both the main office, 710 E. Main St. in West Plains, as well as the outreach offices in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Texas and Wright Counties,” Sanders added.

The new schedule is in effect until further notice.

People wishing to do business at the main Ozark Action office in West Plains should remember the main building is closed to the public, however, a foyer to the right of the main door is available for people to drop off or pick up paperwork, applications, or other information. Occupancy should be limited to one person in the foyer and make the time inside as brief as possible.

Please call 417-256-6147 before coming so the paperwork is ready for pickup.

If sick or experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 such as a dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, or if near someone who has had similar symptoms or tested positive for the virus, please stay home.

Ozark Action, Inc., is a non-profit Community Action Agency serving Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Texas, and Wright counties. Services offered include rental and utility assistance, Head Start, weatherization, workforce development, fingerprinting and more.

For more information, call Ozark Action at 417-256-6147.