One for All Missouri Public Health Campaign Launches #StopTheSpread of COVID-19

Statewide campaign providing clear, consistent, actionable information for Missourians in fight against coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD –– In a unified effort to share information and empower Missourians to stop the spread of COVID-19, the One for All Missouri public health campaign launched statewide on Thursday, April 23. A collaborative partnership led by Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence (MOCPHE) and powered by Missouri Foundation for Health, One for All Missouri provides Missourians with clear, consistent and actionable information about COVID-19 they can use and share with others.

“It’s never been more important for all Missourians to have access to accurate, timely information as we battle this unseen enemy in COVID-19,” said Larry D. Jones, executive director for MOCPHE. “Our campaign name reminds us that each one of us across Missouri can influence the greater good. The actions of one person can affect all – and we’re here to help Missourians understand the actions they can take to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community to stop the spread. Together, we can do this.”

As the health crisis continues to evolve and change, One for All Missouri will provide updated information that Missourians can use in their daily lives to protect themselves and their families. The campaign resources will include information on:

• COVID-19 and its symptoms

• What to do if you think you or a loved one is sick

• The latest guidance from local public health experts and statewide orders

• How to stop the spread of COVID-19

“Missourians, no matter how young or old have a part to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The more we all know about what it is and what we should do, the quicker we can stop the spread—not just in Springfield, but across Missouri,” said Clay Goddard, director of health at Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “We hope One for All Missouri will serve as a tool for people seeking understandable information and guidance to help all get through this confusing and uncertain time and, eventually, help us transition back to a more familiar way of life.”

For more information, visit the One for All Missouri website at www.oneforallmo.com