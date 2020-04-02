One Fifth Grade To Go, Please

Ava Elementary School Principal Clint Hall delivers a homework packet to a parent on Monday, March 30th. In addition to homework, the school also distributed nearly 4800 meals to students still at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ava Schools announced on Tuesday that it would extend its stay at home order for students for another week, with students due back on April 13th.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR