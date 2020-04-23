OMC Blood Drive Sees Record Attendance

WEST PLAINS, Mo – Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) recently held a blood drive with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) on April 17, with a record 75 donors participating.

The threat of an increased need for blood supplies due to the pandemic of COVID-19 coupled with the mandates of social distancing had recently increased the need for donations. OMC extended a special challenge to healthcare workers and many answered the call to donate. Even with updated protocols to keep donors safe and appropriately distanced, donations exceeded any previous attendance by 65 percent.

“Almost 50 percent of the donors Friday were 1st-time donors so that’s even more incredible,” said Julia Curtman, Blood Drive Consultant, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. “We’re reaching a new group of people to donate in the future.”

For more than 20 years the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) has been a provider of blood for hospitals located across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

