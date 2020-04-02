OIL Office Closed; Consumer Directed Services Uninterrupted

Due to health concerns centered around the COVID-19 virus, Ozark Independent Living (OIL) staff members will be working from home beginning March 30 until further notice. While OIL’s office, located at 109 Aid Ave., will be closed to the public during this time, the Consumer Directed Services (CDS) program will continue uninterrupted for consumers and their attendants.

OIL Marketing Specialist Terry Hampton said, “We know that this might cause some inconveniences, but we are making sure that facilitation of services for our CDS consumers will continue as usual. Doing that safely, and within guidelines being instituted for social distancing to help insure the health of everyone in the community, including our staff, is our main priority at this time.”

During the closure, no one will be available to immediately answer the phone in the office, but messages will be checked regularly and calls will be returned as soon as possible. Attendants who need to drop off timesheets or anyone needing to leave any paperwork, can do so using the slot in the front door.

Hampton said that transportation services and new orders for adaptive phones through the TAP telephone program are being suspended until further notice. The annual art show featuring seniors and artists with disabilities, planned for May 23-31, is still scheduled to go on at this point. However, that could be reassessed as the time draws closer.

“We serve elders and individuals with disabilities in seven counties who are in the highest of risk categories with regard to their health. The guidelines for how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 are well-publicized, so please do what is being asked by health officials. We all have to do our best to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities,” Hampton said.

Call OIL, 256-8714, to leave a message. Visit “Ozark Independent Living” on Facebook for updates.