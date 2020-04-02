Obiturary: Eva Gwendolyn White

Eva Gwendolyn White

Eva Gwendolyn White was born in Kinmundy IL in 1925 and departed this life on her farm in Ava, Missouri on March 21, 2020 at 95 years old. Eva was a big believer of God and of Christian Faith. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her many great and great great grandchildren; she always loved holding her new grandbabies. She was a huge lover of all her animals, enjoyed taking walks to the pond and mailbox every day, digging for ginseng and golden seal, loved playing music in her younger years with her family and line dancing. She always had a big garden and loved to share her beloved cucumbers and tomatoes. She will be deeply missed but are grateful knowing she is at peace and reunited with her loved ones that have passed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ollie Jamison of Atwood, IL; brothers Charlie Jamison of Vanzant, MO, June Jamison and Earnie Jamison both of Atwood, IL; sister Louise Vaughn of Atwood, IL,; her children’s father Pearl E. White of Kinmundy, IL; husband Roy L. White of Ava, MO; and a son Gary White of Kinmundy, IL.

Eva is survived by her loving companion and friend Del Caudill of Ava, MO; a sister Vera Hanoka of Champagne, IL; daughter Kathy Lyles of Republic, MO, and her 2 children; Tommy Lyles of Republic, MO ; Wendy and Mike West of Rogersville, MO, and 2 great grandchildren; Tara and Hunter Householder and their 4 children of Ozark, MO; Blake Criger of Springfield, MO. She is also survived by a daughter Linda Semro and her husband Thomas Semro of Ava, MO, and her 2 Children; Sarah and Billy Viles and their 2 Children Will and Bo Viles of Springfield, MO Luke Semro and his 2 daughters Kali Semro and Lexi Semro of Ava, MO, son Michael White and his wife Marilyn White of Piedmont, Missouri and their 3 daughters Megan & Chris Cannaday of Kirksville, MO, Karmen White of Piedmont, MO; Kayla and Jonathan Adams of South Carolina.

Cremation is in the care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta, MO. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.