Herval O. Porter, 89, Ava, Missouri passed away March 27, 2020, at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare, Ava, Missouri. He was born May 11, 1930, in Girdner, Missouri.

Graveside services were held Monday, March 30, 2020, at Girdner Cemetery. No other services are planned at this time.

Services were under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.