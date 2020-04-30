OATS Transit Operating on Limited Basis

Currently, OATS Transit is only offering essential service trips until further notice due to COVID-19.

OATS is limiting the number of individuals on the buses to facilitate social distancing, and drivers are cleaning buses on a routine basis.

Riders can call the OATS Transit office at 417-887-9272 or 800-770-6287 for information on local service.

Visit our website at https://www.oatstransit.org/health for updated information on this topic.

OATS Transit hopes to be back to normal operations soon, but in the meantime, the service is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of drivers and riders.

OATS Transit will be closed on May 25th for Memorial Day.