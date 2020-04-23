November 5, 1970

Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Lietch of Ava announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Carol, to Garry Herd, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur (Buddy) Herd of Wasola. The bride-elect is employed at the Gospel Publishing House, Springfield. The wedding will be held December 19, in the Assembly of God Church, Ava.

