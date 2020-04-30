Notice to Creditors To Submit Claims R.S.MO. 456.5-505

Kurt R. Seidinger, Deceased

Re: Kurt. R. Seidinger Revocable Trust dated March 28, 2019

To All Persons Concerned:

You are hereby notified that Kurt R. Seidinger (the “decedent”) died on January 26, 2020. Edward Jones Trust Company is the currently serving sole Trustee (the “Trustee”) of the trust created by the trust agreement date March 28, 2019, executed by Kurt R. Seidinger, as Settlor and Trustee, the terms of which provide that the debts of the decedent may be paid by the Trustee upon receipt of proper proof thereof. The mailing address of the acting Trustee is 12555 Manchester Rd., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63131.

All creditors of the decedent are notified to present their claims to the undersigned Trustee within six (6) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred against the Trustees and the trust property.

Edward Jones Trust Company, Trustee

12555 Manchester Rd., 5th Floor

St. Louis, MO 63131

Attorney:

Emily J. Kembell, Attorney

Kirkland Woods and Martinsen LLP

3230 East Ridgeview St.

Springfield, MO 65804

(417) 893-5288/ (417)- 882-1845(fax)

