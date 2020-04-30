Norfork Lake Master Plan Revisions Require Temporary Halt to New Shoreline Management Requests

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mountain Home Project Office will suspend new shoreline activity requests, to include applications for new boat dock permits and new vegetation modification (footpath and mowing) permits, beginning May 1 to establish a baseline of Norfork Lake for officials to use while revising its 32-year-old master plan.

New shoreline activity requests will not be accepted during the master plan revision and all zoning and shoreline management regulations will remain in effect until the plan is complete. Renewals for existing permits will continue to take place. Modifications to existing docks will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

A series of workshops will be held to inform the public about the process used to update the Norfork Lake Master Plan. The workshops will also allow project personnel to gather information from local residents and park visitors. The locations, dates and times of these workshops will be announced in the near future.

At the public workshops, representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present an overview on the master plan revision process, to include explaining the difference between a master plan and a shoreline management plan. Anyone with any interest in the future management of Norfork Lake is encouraged to attend.

The Corps’ master plans are used to guide all use and development of a project’s federal public lands and waters for environmental stewardship and recreation related purposes, throughout its life.

Information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace