Negative, Pending COVID-19 Results No Longer Reported to Health Department

by Valerie Reese, Douglas County Health Department

The local public health agencies received notification that some processes were changing at the state level that will impact reporting on numbers of individuals being tested.

These changes include:

The Missouri Department of Health will no longer be emailing negative results received each day from the state health laboratory. These results will only be sent to the healthcare provider who submitted the test.

The Missouri Department of Health will no longer send local health departments completed PUI (Persons under Investigation) forms.

We currently do not receive all of those from private laboratories so we will not be receiving from the state laboratory either.

We will, however, be notified quickly of any positive cases and report that out quickly.

With the above changes from the state health dept. affecting the reporting out of negative results, the Douglas County Health Department will no longer be reporting individuals being tested. The numbers would be very incomplete at this point. We will continue, however, with our other reporting of any cases and other updates.

If you have any questions on the above information or would like further clarification please let me know:

(417) 683-4174 or valerier@dchd.org.

