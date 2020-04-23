MU Extension offers town hall meetings online for farmers, gardeners

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension is offering online town hall meetings led by agronomy, livestock and horticulture specialists.

“MU Extension has long served as a trusted and necessary resource to help Missourians get food on the table and gardens in the backyard,” says Lee Miller, coordinator of MU’s Integrated Pest Management program. “We’ll strive to continue this even through COVID-19.”

State and regional extension specialists will hold the weekly town hall question-and-answer sessions.

Times and topics

Home horticulture: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-noon.

Commercial horticulture: Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m.

Forages and livestock: Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.

Field crops: Fridays, 7-8 a.m.

The sessions will be via the Zoom teleconferencing system. Registration is required to receive email with the Zoom link and instructions. Register and submit questions at ipm.missouri.edu/TownHalls.

“This effort will bridge the distancing divide that restricts our site visits and face-to-face interactions to provide the service and support our farming community needs during this crisis, when plants and animals still require care,” Miller says.

MU Extension specialists continue to post timely articles to the MU Integrated Pest Management website at ipm.missouri.edu

By: Linda Geist