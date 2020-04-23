Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

April 19 – Happy birthday to Debbie Cox, Linda Ferguson and Linda Murray!

The radio program at 9 a.m. Sunday featured 3 songs by God’s Bible School Choir and a sermon by Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. “Easter Equals Victory”, over distress, disappointment, denial, discouragement and death.

A skeleton crew met at the church at 10:45 a.m. This included the pastor, songleader, scripture reader, 5 musicians and an audio/video technician for live-streaming.

Norman Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob preached on “The Musts of Easter” from Luke 24:7. “The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men and be crucified and on the third day rise again.”

The Must of Condemnation— sinful man’s capacity, culpability and corruption.

The Must of Crucifixion— perfidy must be seen, sin’s penalty must be served, sin’s populace must be saved.

The Must of Conquest— proof of claims, power of Christianity, prospects of the celestial.

At 6 p.m. Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Delbert Murray led in prayer. Greyson Jones and Dana Fourman sang a duet. Pastor Bob’s lesson was on Ephesians 5:9-13.

“For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth. Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness.”

Linda Murray, the Principal of Mt. Zion Bible School, is directing the students’ study at home program. Each family makes an appointment to come to school to score workbooks and take tests as needed.