Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

“Moments with the Master” on Sunday on the radio included 3 inspirational songs. Then Paster Bob Thompson Jr. spoke about a crown for Messiah on Palm Sunday and a crown of thorns on Good Friday and discussed how ‘corona’ means ‘crown’.

Hundreds of viewers joined the Sunday services which were live-streamed at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Alex Fourman operated the electronics. Norman Murray provided 16 beautiful amaryllis blooms by the pulpit. Jesse Paxton sang and Cheryl Paxton was his accompanist.

Pastor Bob’s sermon was “Christ is King”. It covered how Christ arrived as king, was announced as king, was accused as king, and ascended as king.

Sunday evening, Jesse Paxton led the singing, which was accompanied by several instruments. Delbert Murray sand a solo. Pastor Bob’s lesson was on Esphesians 5:5-8. “For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean man, who is an idolator, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God.”

Heaven will be pure and hell will be the repository of all sin.

At Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) we continue to observe social distancing and attendance is limited to ten.

Last Week’s News

April 5 – Our live-streamed service at 10:45a.m. Sunday began with prelude music by Linda Murray (organ), Barbara Uhles (piano), Norman Murray (baritone), Jesse Paxton (trombone), Pastor Bob (accordion), and Dan Fourman (trumpet). Then Jesse Paxton led the singing. Following the pastoral prayer, Dana Fourman sang “Your Ways Are Higher Than Mine;

she was accompanied by pianist Cheryl Paxton.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on Psalm 46:1-7. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble…Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea…The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge.”

Alex Fourman was the sound technician.

In the Sunday service at 6p.m., Dennis Uhles led in prayer. Pastor Bob sang a solo, and then he gave a study on the 5th chapter of the book of Ephesians. “Be ye therefore followers of God as dear children; and walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us.”

Mt. Zion Bible School has been closed for 2 weeks so far. Hopefully classes can resume the first of May. Students in 5th through 12th grades took work home, so they should be able to stay on schedule with their lessons for about 3 weeks.