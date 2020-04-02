Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Alex Fourman and his technical skills made live-streaming available at 10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Access these services at mtzionchurchofgodholiness on FaceBook.

Our radio program, “Moments with the Master” continues to be broadcast on KKOZ radio, 92.1 fm. Tune in Sunday 9-9:30 for a message from Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. and gospel music.

On March 22nd, Sunday School was held as usual, in spite of very small attendance and social distancing. Linda Ferguson was the pianist and Linda Murray was organist. Cinda Thompson led the singing and Mary Thompson led in prayer. Pastor Bob taught the adult Sunday School lesson, “Christ’s High and Priestly Ministry.”

In the Sunday morning worship service, Jesse Paxton led the singing and Cinda Thompson had the special song. Pastor Bob preached on “The Bride’s Decision,” based on Genesis 24:58, “They called Rebekah and said unto her, ‘Wilt thou go with this man?’ and she said, ‘I will go’,”

(1) Preparations made. Abraham represents God the Father by creating the strategy. Eliezer who fetched Rebekah, represents the Holy Spirit through his act of searching. Iaasc as the spouse represents God the Son, in Christ’s connection to the church.

(2) Prerequisites met. In Rebekah – countenance, chastity, caring, constructive and cheerful.

(3) Pronouncement Maintained- family delay, familiar denied, future decided.

In the Sunday evening service, Delbert Murray led in prayer. Linda Murray read an original poem. Pastor Bob’s lesson was on Ephesians 4:30-32. “Grieve not the Holy Spirit of God.”

Sunday School and Wed. evening services have been suspended until further notice.

Let’s be careful and let’s be prayerful.