MSU Spring Grads Can Participate in Traditional Ceremony

While Missouri State University’s May 2020 graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to COVID-19, spring 2020 graduates can still participate in a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony.

Students who are set to graduate in May will have two opportunities to celebrate later this year at JQH Arena:

Oct. 18, Sunday after Homecoming.

Dec. 11, during the scheduled fall ceremonies.

The Missouri State-West Plains campus will host commencement ceremonies Aug. 8 at the West Plains Civic Center.

“We’re doing this because a college graduation is one of the highlights of a student’s life,” Missouri State President Clif Smart said. “It means so much to them, to their families and to the faculty members who helped those students cross the finish line.”

MSU will announce ceremony times and procedures in the weeks ahead.

The university announced in March that it would not host graduation ceremonies in May due to the outbreak of COVID-19.