MSHP Extends Statewide Suspension Of All Written & Driver Road Testing, Salvage Inspections, & Bus Inspections

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announces that the Patrol is extending the suspension of all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations until April 15, 2020. This includes operator, commercial driver license, and motorcycle testing.

In addition, the Patrol is extending the suspension of all salvage inspections at all locations and all bus inspections until April 15, 2020. This does not affect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public and may continue to be open for services depending on their circumstances.

The Patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing and inspections as more information becomes available.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol appreciates the public’s cooperation in this effort to ensure public health and safety.