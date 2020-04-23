Morse Code, Carrier Pigeon And…

Skyline administrators and staff recently posted a message to the community, parents and students stating “WE MISS YOU.” Since all schools are suspended for the remainder of this term, students and staff at Skyline are also foregoing opportunities to celebrate birthdays and share cupcakes together. Skyline School’s April birthdays are J.P. Rhodes, 5th grade April 1; Mr. Luna, Superintendent, April 9; Hunter Harris, prekindergarten, April 9; Coby Wallace, 7th grade, April 14; Wyatt Lakey, 5th grade, April 15; Destiny Brown, kindergarten, April 15; Mrs. Mayberry, middle school science / math teacher, April 21; Jordan Ellingsworth, 3rd grade, April 23; Shelby Wilson, 6th grade, April 24; Leroy Horinek, 7th grade, April 25; Eli Johnson, 4th grade, April 28. Skyline Tigers wish each and everyone a big “Happy Birthday!” Paid adv.

Related