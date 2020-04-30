MoDOT Kids’ Page Helps Build Foundation for Roadway Safety, Adds Curriculum for Younger Students at Home

It’s never too early to start teaching kids about roadway safety.

In conjunction with Work Zone Awareness Week, the Missouri Department of Transportation has launched a web page that features printable mazes, word games, a comic book and coloring pages designed to share safety messages for future drivers.

It’s also a great tool for parents unexpectedly homeschooling due to local and state stay-at-home directives. Parents are encouraged to print out these activities and work with their kids to help build a foundation for roadway safety.

Located at www.modot.org/kids, the coloring sheets and multiple activity booklets are designed for children 4-years-old and up.

The comic book, The Adventures of The Safety Friends, can be enjoyed by older kids of any age. It can be read online on computers with up-to-date browsers or opened as a PDF.

Items on the page include:

• Printable Work Zone Awareness Week poster.

• Printable poster featuring “Barrel Bob,” MoDOT’s work zone safety spokes character.

• Double-sided “Activity Sheet” with road sign identification puzzle, word search, trivia questions and connect-the-dot challenge.

• Four different activity booklets for children just learning to read and those who won’t need any help finishing these quizzes and puzzles on their own.

April’s Work Zone Awareness Week is designed to promote work zone safety during the start of construction and maintenance season. The initiative focuses on the urgency of seat belt use and putting cellphones down while driving.